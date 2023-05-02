Illinois dust storm leads to 6 deaths on highway, here’s what you should do if caught in storm while driving

HOUSTON – A blinding dust storm in Illinois led to the deaths of six people on a highway and more than 30 people were injured on Monday.
These types of storms can happen in any area of the United States, but they are typically seen in the southwest region, according to the National Weather Service. Winds from thunderstorms can cause these weather events. Your local NWS office will issue a dust storm warning if they’re happening in your community.
Here are some tips from the NWS that could help people, if they’re ever stuck in a dust storm.
- If someone sees dust while driving, they should get off the road and stop and turn off their lights. Use your emergency break and remove your foot from the brake pedal so your taillights are not on.
- Try to steer clear of the storm.
- If people can’t move off the road, they should change their speed depending on the visibility. Turn on your lights and use your horn occasionally. Observe the center line on the road to direct your car. Then, try to look for a chance to get off the road.
- Never stop on the road.
- People should turn their lights off when they move off the road. Sometimes car’s will follow the other vehicle’s taillights thinking they’re on the roadway and this could cause a crash.