Illinois dust storm leads to 6 deaths on highway, here’s what you should do if caught in storm while driving

HOUSTON – A blinding dust storm in Illinois led to the deaths of six people on a highway and more than 30 people were injured on Monday.

These types of storms can happen in any area of the United States, but they are typically seen in the southwest region, according to the National Weather Service. Winds from thunderstorms can cause these weather events. Your local NWS office will issue a dust storm warning if they’re happening in your community.

Here are some tips from the NWS that could help people, if they’re ever stuck in a dust storm.