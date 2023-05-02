75º

Couple robbed by 5 men, man pistol-whipped in southwest Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A man was shot and pistol-whipped during a robbery early Tuesday morning. (kprc)

HOUSTON – A couple was robbed by five men in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning.

The Houston Police Department said it responded with the Houston Fire Department around 1:10 a.m. to the 6300 block of Westward Street near Hillcroft Avenue.

Officers said they found a woman and a man, who had a head injury and had been shot in the leg.

The couple told police they were robbed at gunpoint by five men with guns, and they were wearing masks.

Law enforcement said the robbers jumped out of a black sedan and asked the victims for their possessions. They took a cellphone, wallet and purse.

The pair offered up their belongings. Authorities said when the robbers were leaving, the man was pistol-whipped and shot.

The injured man walked to a club nearby and asked security to call police after the incident. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The woman was not injured.

