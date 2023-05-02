Couple accused of leaving newborn inside running vehicle for nearly 4 hours while at bar in north Houston

Elizabeth Bryand and David Figueroa have both been arrested and charged after authorities say they left a newborn inside of a vehicle while they went inside a bar for hours.

HOUSTON – A man and a woman have both been charged after leaving a newborn inside a running vehicle while they spent hours inside a bar, according to court documents.

David Figueroa and Elizabeth Bryand, the mother of the 6-month-old child, have both been charged with abandoning/endangering a child.

According to court documents, on April 30, the couple went to a bar located at 9501 Airline Drive in north Houston and left the newborn inside their running vehicle at night for three hours and 50 minutes.

A security guard, according to documents, noticed Figueroa going out to check his vehicle every 30 minutes or so and decided to investigate. The security guard told authorities he found the vehicle locked, but still running, and saw a gun in the front seat and a baby in the backseat.

The guard said he immediately called the police.

When police arrived, they said the couple had been in the bar for nearly four hours, entering the bar at 8 p.m. and leaving around 11:50 p.m.

The couple was arrested, but it’s not immediately clear what happened to the newborn.

Both Figueroa and Bryand have since posted bond.