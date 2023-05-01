Man dies after being shot at least once outside SW Houston gas station

A man was shot at least once outside a southwest Houston gas station, police say

A man died after he was shot at least once at a southwest Houston gas station Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened in the 9300 block of Bissonnet Street near the Southwest Freeway at around 4:10 a.m.

According to witnesses who told police, the suspected shooter attempted to steal the victim’s car and one of the suspects shot him at least one time in the chest and back.

The victim died while en route to the hospital. Police believe he was in his late 20s.

The suspected shooter was last seen wearing a white mask and blue hoodie, per witnesses who told police.

A white-colored Dodge Charger and a blue truck were seen fleeing the area, but investigators do not know if the two vehicles were connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.