‘I would kill for my baby mama’: Man shot in testicles after gunman allegedly accuses him of messaging girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A $60,000 bond was set for a man accused of shooting another man in the testicles Saturday, according to KSAT News.

David Diaz, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Santa Anna, not far from West Avenue, in San Antonio.

Diaz, who was at a friend’s house, shot the other man multiple times in the upper legs and testicles, according to the report.

The shooting victim told investigators he’s known Diaz for 10 years and that he accused him of messaging his girlfriend before shouting, “I would kill for my baby mama.”

He then allegedly fired several shots at him.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for surgery. His condition was not released.

Diaz was being held at Bexar County Jail.

