‘All good things must come to an end’: People share memories of The Swinging Door restaurant that is closing

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A community favorite restaurant, The Swinging Door, is closing after 50 years in business in Fort Bend County, Texas. The owner made the announcement about the closure on April 29.

Several people left comments and shared posts on social media about the good times they have spent inside the restaurant.

One social media user, @Michaela, wrote on Facebook that she’s going to miss the delicious potato salad.

“I’d give ANYTHING for that potato salad recipe before they shut their doors! The best I’ve ever had!” She stated.

“And those green beans!” Nonna responded to Michaela’s post.

There was also a popular dancing hall at the restaurant, and user @Andrewsgrannie “used to go dancing there many Saturday nights in my younger years. I’m so sorry to see it go. 😢” They wrote.

Many special family moments were celebrated at the business.

“The dance hall and bar were fun, and the BBQ not bad. My daughter chose to have her wedding reception there ... everyone had fun and the price was fair!” @Txleo commented.

@Amy said she was disappointed to hear about the business closing.

“Sad to hear this news we have eaten many meals and celebrated many an event at Swinging Door. Can’t imagine life without them! Great BBQ and the cobbler ❤️ special place and people,” she wrote.

People really enjoyed the food there.

“Great place to enjoy brisket, ribs, and cobbler, and we loved to go dancing there way back when the dance hall was open. Out of town guests were always impressed!” @Nell said.

Andrew “Bum” Phillips, a coach for the 1970s Houston Oilers football team, and Dan Pastorini, who played for the team visited the restaurant on many occasions to enjoy the barbecue, according to social media users.

“It was rumored that Bum Phillips and Dan Pastorini used to hang out there in the Luv u Blue Days. I used to go to see if I could catch them. Never did, but I did enjoy the BBQ,” @Robert K. wrote on Facebook.

@Leslie, a family member of the owners, said the rumors were correct.

“It’s true. One time Pastorini brought Farrah Fawcett on a day the Door was closed. My dad, Ward Onstad, went and heated up some Q and fed them,” she said.

Overall, many people said they’re going to miss The Swinging Door.

“We’ve been enjoying their BBQ since ‘97 when we moved to this area and will miss it. Everyone in our neighborhood is sad ... but all good things must come to an end at some point. Well-deserved retirement. ... wish them all the best!” @Isaura commented.

If you haven’t tried them yet, they’ll still be open for a few more weeks.