1 firefighter injured after vendor stall catches on fire at Traders Village flea market

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A firefighter was injured after a vendor stall caught on fire at the Traders Village flea market on Sunday. The first responder was transported to a local hospital, and the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said the two-alarm fire at 7979 North Eldridge Parkway in Harris County only involved the stall, and it is under control.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are helping with traffic control. Northbound Eldridge Parkway at West Road is shutdown.

Officials said there is a gridlock, so people should find an alternate route and avoid the area.

