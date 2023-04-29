N. Harris County restaurant employee accused of writing tips to himself

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An employee of a north Harris County Mexican restaurant has been arrested, accused of writing his own tips to himself on customer receipts.

James Green Jr. is charged with aggregate theft and evading arrest. His bond was set at $5,100.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, on April 27, deputies responded to Gringos Mexican Restaurant located in the 19300 block of the North Fwy. Upon arriving, deputies were told that Green had been stealing money.

An investigation revealed between March 2023 and April 2023, Green had been writing his own monetary tips on receipts from multiple customers, totaling over $3,499.

The constable’s office said when deputies attempted to detain Green, he ran out of the business and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, he was located and apprehended.

The Vice President of Operations refunded customers for the unauthorized tip amounts.