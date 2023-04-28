‘We don’t feel safe’; Brutal beatdown by Westfield HS students sends assistant principal to hospital, family says

SPRING, Texas – Students at Westfield Highschool are now accused of forming a mob and beating the assistant principal up so badly, she had to be rushed to the hospital. That’s according to the administrator’s family who says she was left unable to talk after the attack.

Other staff members are now coming forward, saying that this isn’t the first time staff members have been injured by students on the job, and they fear it won’t be the last.

“It broke my heart, it makes me want to cry,” said a Westfield Highschool teacher who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation from the district.

Still, she says she felt compelled to speak out after the assistant principal suffered a brutal beatdown.

“Three or four other kids jump in on her. Just pummel her to the ground, and they are kicking her pulling her hair,” she said. “She loves those kids. She is the nicest person, and she’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield Highschool.”

Spring ISD released the following statement about the incident:

“This morning, an altercation occurred between multiple students at Westfield High School 9th Grade Center, resulting in a precautionary hold. School administrators and police officers were able to intervene and stop the fighting quickly, and identify students involved for discipline. As a result of the incident, a staff member was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. All students involved in the altercation will be subject to the full extent of disciplinary action available. We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning.”

The teacher who spoke with KPRC 2 says that statement simply isn’t true.

“When you call for help to the front office, nobody ever shows up,” she said, adding the entire campus only has two officers.

“We don’t feel safe. Faculty don’t feel safe… if the parents knew how unsafe the inside of the school is, they would be upset,” she said.

The assistant principal’s father says he’s not sure how long she’s going to remain in the hospital. She suffers from excruciating head pain that will need to be monitored. She also will need a CT scan.