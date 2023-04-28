People with diabetes lost up to 34 pounds taking Eli Lilly drug, company says

The results add to evidence that the drug, tirzepatide, can be used as an effective weight loss aid. (NBC News)

An Eli Lilly drug helped obese patients with Type 2 diabetes lose 15% of their body weight, or about 34 pounds, on average, in a late-stage clinical trial, the drugmaker said in a news release Thursday.

The results add to evidence that the drug, tirzepatide — which is sold under the brand name Mounjaro for Type 2 diabetes — can be used as an effective weight loss aid.

Results from another trial released last year found that tirzepatide helped patients without Type 2 diabetes lose 22.5% of their body weight on average, or about 52 pounds. Patients in that trial had obesity or were overweight.

