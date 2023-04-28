More than 500K doses of fentanyl, other drugs, guns and stolen vehicles seized in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – More than 507,000 doses of fentanyl, other drugs, guns, ammunition, and several stolen vehicles were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Austin Friday, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Today marks one month since I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide assistance to the Austin Police Department to help reduce crime and improve safety in the city, and I am proud to see the hard work of these brave men and women saving innocent lives from being taken due to President Biden’s border crisis,” said Abbott.

Using a number of investigative tools and tactics, DPS SWAT officers executed a search warrant and was able to seize 507,000 lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill more than half of Austin’s current population—along with methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. DPS Special Agents also found six handguns, 10 rifles, two shotguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, thermal infrared binoculars, three ballistic vests, and one suppressor. Some of the weapons were identified as stolen. Additionally, DPS Special Agents found two stolen motorcycles and three stolen box trailers.

Two people were taken into custody and will face federal charges. DPS said the suspects indicated the drugs came from Mexico and the weapons were heading to Mexico later this week.

The investigation is ongoing.

In March, Governor Abbott directed DPS to provide assistance to the City of Austin Police Department to help reduce crime and improve safety in the state’s capital through AVCTF, a data-driven violent crime suppression task force composed of troopers, Special Agents, and intelligence-level policing.