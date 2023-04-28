Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in north Harris County Friday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to a call for service at an apartment complex located at 13875 Ella Blvd. near West Rankin Road.

Pct 4 deputies responded to a call for service at an apt complex at 13875 Ella Blvd, near W. Rankin. Units discovered an adult male deceased from what appears to be multiple stab wounds. HCSO Investigators are enroute. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 28, 2023

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

HCSO investigators are en route to the scene.

No further details were provided.