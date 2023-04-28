83º

Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in north Harris County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in north Harris County Friday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to a call for service at an apartment complex located at 13875 Ella Blvd. near West Rankin Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

HCSO investigators are en route to the scene.

No further details were provided.

