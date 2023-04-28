Hero student stops bus after driver passes out: See the video

A 7th grader from Michigan is being honored for his heroic actions after a school bus driver became lightheaded and the bus veered into oncoming traffic. That’s when 13-year-old Dylan Reeves took control and stopped the bus.

A Michigan seventh grader is being praised for helping to avert a possible crisis after his school bus driver passed out at the wheel and the boy brought the bus to a stop.

The student, who has not been publicly identified, sprung into action Wednesday afternoon during his ride home from Carter Middle School in Warren, a city 20 miles north of Detroit, according to a statement from Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois.

When the bus driver “became lightheaded and lost consciousness” while driving on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road, the student “saw the driver in distress, stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident,” Livernois said.

Read this story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.