DON’T BE ALARMED: FBI Houston to conduct ‘large-scale nuclear incident’ training is SE Houston, Harris County next week

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON, Texas – Residents in southeast Houston and Harris County may see a large number of FBI agents, police, military and helicopters next week, but don’t be alarmed.

FBI Houston said it’s conducting a large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise from May 1-5.

Although the FBI did not release specifics on the training exercise or exact locations, they did say that the training will not pose a risk to residents.

Residents should also be aware that there will be police and military vehicles and aircraft around the Houston area, along with groups of training participants gathered at several locations.

