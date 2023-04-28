Container Store, Big Lots to honor Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

(Paul Sakuma, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Bed Bath & Beyond's CEO is out of the top post as the home goods retailer looks to fix declining sales and lure shoppers back to its stores. The chain said Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that board member Sue Gove will serve as interim CEO, replacing Mark Tritton. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

After Bed Bath & Beyond announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 23, the company has started the process of “an orderly wind down” of operations in all 360 stores across the United States.

The news comes on the heels of a year of declining sales, closures, and last-ditch financing efforts to keep the retailer afloat.

The company’s closing sale starts April 26 and will run until May 24.

However, the famous Bed Bath & Beyond coupons — the large blue 20%-off ones — expired on April 27.

That said, if you still have one (or a few) sitting at home, The Container Store and Big Lots both plan to honor their competitor’s coupon.

