Attempted chicken heist leads to 4 arrests, 1 man shot in arm by chicken owner

HOUSTON – An attempted chicken heist in north Houston landed four people in custody and one of them shot, Houston police said early Friday morning.

Houston police say the four men tried to steal chickens from a property on Homer Street near Wheatly Street around 2:30 a.m.

The Houston Police Department’s Lt. R. Willkens said the property owner came out and shot at the men as they ran away.

Police later found them crashed in a ditch in a white vehicle on De Soto Street and one of the men did have a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.