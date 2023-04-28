PHOTOS: An iron that can cause fires and more: These are recalled products you need to know about

HOUSTON – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that several products are now being recalled in cooperation with the firms listed below.

Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov. CPSC is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Here are a few the agency wants the public to know about right now:

Vornado Recalls Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

The hazard: The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard. Get the details here.

Vornado Recalls Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communication

The hazard: The recalled transceivers can unexpectedly enter search mode due to interference from other beacons. If this occurs, the device could fail to transmit the position of survivors of an avalanche, resulting in delayed search and rescue operations, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow.

Get the details here.

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communication (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

EGL Motor Recalls ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The hazard: “The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The Ace-branded K125 and C125 models exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older, posing a risk of high-speed crash. For T125 and C125 models, the parking brakes do not prevent movement of the vehicle, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.”

Get the details here.

EGL Motor Recalls ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Easter Bunny Necklaces and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces Recalled Due to High Levels of Cadmium; Imported by Creative Education of Canada

The hazard: The necklaces have high levels of cadmium. Cadmium is toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.

Get the details here.

Easter Bunny Necklaces and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces Recalled Due to High Levels of Cadmium; Imported by Creative Education of Canada (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Diamond Visions Recalls Plush Monkey Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The hazard: The eyes on the toy can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.

Get the details here.

Diamond Visions Recalls Plush Monkey Toys Due to Choking Hazard (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.