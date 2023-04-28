2 men wanted after breaking into HISD campus and stealing electronics, causing 5,000 in damages

HOUSTON – Two men are wanted after breaking into a Houston Independent School District campus and stealing electronics, according to Crime Stoppers and HISDPD.

On March 9 at 5:09 a.m., authorities said two suspects burglarized a school located in the 2600 block of Elgin Street, stole electronics, and caused damage totaling $5,000.

Suspect number one was described as a tall medium build Black man in his mid- to late 20s. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with matching pants.

Suspect number two was described as a tall thin black man in his late to early 30s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and red tennis shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrests of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.