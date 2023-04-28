2 men sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Beaumont taqueria in 2018

BEAUMONT, Texas – Two Houston men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a taqueria in Beaumont in 2018.

Both men, 31-year-old Robert Lewis Johnson, Jr. and 24-year-old Bryant Demetri West, pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during the robbery at the Tacos La Bamba restaurant in Beaumont and were sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

According to court documents, on the morning of December 15, 2018, Johnson and West drove a stolen truck to Tacos La Bamba in Beaumont and entered the restaurant with handguns. The masked men then forced store employees to the floor and took $13,862.97 in cash before returning to Houston. During the robbery, West discharged his firearm in the direction of two restaurant employees.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.