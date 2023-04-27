March For Justice planned for Jalen Randle, victim of deadly police shooting

A family is fighting for justice after a Harris County Grand Jury took no action against a Houston Police Officer who shot and killed their son a year ago.

The community where the victim was raised is pushing for accountability ahead of a planned march on City Hall set for May 20 at 10 a.m.

Family, friends, and neighbors of Jalen Randle returned to the very spot in the Pleasantville neighborhood in East Houston where one year ago, he was taken from them.

They marked the anniversary of his death with a prayer vigil to honor his life.

A Harris County Grand Jury took no action against Houston Police Officer Shane Privette. “His microphone was hot. On his microphone, he said Jalen would never live to leave the neighborhood alive,” Jalen’s father, Warren Randle said.

Police body cam footage shows officers trying to serve Randle with warrants. Houston police said Randle got into the passenger side of a vehicle and tried to get away.

When officers blocked the vehicle in, they claimed Randle got out with a black bag that had a gun in it.

His mother said the footage proves there was no reason to shoot her son.

“Now we have to move swiftly. Now we have to present more to prove that this man is a murderer,” Tiffany Rachal said.

Randle’s father accused HPD of creating false narratives about what happened to his son and is demanding accountability.

“They need to say this guy was wrong. He needs to say he was wrong. And the city needs to take a look at what’s going on in the streets of Houston,” Randle said.

HPD officials said they respect the grand jury process and continue to pray for the family. Randle’s family and community activists are calling on elected leaders at the local and state level to join them for the rally next month.