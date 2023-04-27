Victims’ rights advocates, local officials marking 50 years since Houston’s first mass shooting

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg will join victims’ rights advocates Thursday in remembering those that lost their lives in Houston’s first mass shooting 50 years ago this month and pay homage to survivors and their families.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

On April 18, 1973, Larry Delon Casey went on a rampage, shooting five people at random, three of them fatally. At the time, officials said he was on probation for burglary.

According to a news release, Casey first shot and killed 86-year-old Beulah Davis as she stood in front of her home. He then killed 5-year-old Claire Patricia Jakubowski as she rode her bicycle in her driveway. Casey fatally shot 10-year-old Jana Whatley as she walked home from Red Elementary School and wounded Lyn Tucker and Karen Kurtz, both 10, as they walked home from the same school. He was arrested soon afterward, officials said.