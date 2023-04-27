Large fire destroys nearly 100-year-old church in north Houston

A decades old church was left severely damaged after a large fire early Thursday morning in north Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 5:07 a.m. at the church located in the 4100 block of Airline Drive.

Capt. Cedrick Robinett, a public information officer with HFD, said when crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the roof of the church. Firefighters performed a defensive attack due to the building’s burglary bars and forced entry to the church.

Unfortunately, Robinett said the roof of the building collapsed, creating a lot of damage.

Assistant Pastor Clifton Walls said the church has been vacant since the COVID-19 pandemic and they have since been dealing with squatters and vandals.

Clifton said they have called the police several times about the incidents. It is unknown if the fire was purposely started or caused by severe weather from overnight.

Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.