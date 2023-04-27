76º

Get to know the animals ahead of ‘Adopt a Shelter Pet Event’

Thousands of loving pets in Houston animal shelters are looking for a forever home

Shivani Parmar

Celebrate "Adopt a Shelter Pet Day" with Best Friends Animal Society and KPRC 2+ (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

Houston, TX – If you want to expand your family and can provide a loving home to a four-legged friend, now is the best time.

Best Friends is hosting Adopt a Shelter Pet Event this weekend, and to help you narrow down your options KPRC’s Zach Lashway spoke with representatives from different shelters across the Houston area to learn about their personalities.

Whether you are looking for a playful pup ready for a run or for a kitten looking to cuddle on the couch, there’s one for you.

Watch the video on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m. on the KPRC 2+ live stream. We will introduce many of the animals from your local shelters looking for a second chance.

  • Fort Bend County Animal Services
  • BARC Houston, Baytown Animal Control
  • SPCA Brazoria County
  • Montgomery County Animal Shelter
  • Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter
  • Galveston County Animal Resource Center

You can attend the two-day event on Saturday, April 29, or Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you see an animal you are interested in, let us know in the comments.

