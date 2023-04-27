64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Chemical spill at northwest Houston paint company prompts employee evacuations

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Chemical Spill, HFD
Chemical spill at northwest Houston paint company prompts evacuations (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A chemical spill reported at a paint company in northwest Houston Thursday prompted employee evacuations, the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD responded to reports of a hazmat spill at AkzoNobel, located at 6001 Antoine Dr., at around 12:44 a.m. When officials arrived at the scene, employees had already self-evacuated.

According to HFD, some type of solvent spilled. An employee said when the solvent spilled, it began smoking. Firefighters are currently waiting on a contracted hazmat company to identify and clean up the solvent.

At this time, there is no danger to the general public and the incident is contained within the business.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email