Chemical spill at northwest Houston paint company prompts employee evacuations

HOUSTON – A chemical spill reported at a paint company in northwest Houston Thursday prompted employee evacuations, the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD responded to reports of a hazmat spill at AkzoNobel, located at 6001 Antoine Dr., at around 12:44 a.m. When officials arrived at the scene, employees had already self-evacuated.

According to HFD, some type of solvent spilled. An employee said when the solvent spilled, it began smoking. Firefighters are currently waiting on a contracted hazmat company to identify and clean up the solvent.

At this time, there is no danger to the general public and the incident is contained within the business.