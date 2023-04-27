2 men dubbed ‘Ninja Bandits’ sought by FBI after robbery at Navy Federal Credit Union in Pearland

The FBI Texas City Resident Agency are looking for two men linked to a robbery at Navy Federal Credit Union in Pearland on Aug. 9, 2022, according to a release.

HOUSTON – The FBI Texas City Resident Agency are looking for two men linked to a robbery at Navy Federal Credit Union in Pearland on Aug. 9, 2022, according to a release.

Brazoria County Crime Stoppers has offered to pay a reward up to $5,000 for information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the robbers.

What happened

The robbery was reported at 10 a.m. at the Navy Federal Credit Union, located at 1011 Shadow Creek Parkway.

The suspects, dubbed “Ninja Bandits,” walked into the bank, pulled out handguns and demanded customers and bank employees to lay on the floor, according to the FBI.

The suspects left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money in a stolen vehicle, driven by a third person. That vehicle has since been recovered by law enforcement.

No physical injuries were reported.

Both suspects wore black masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, gloves, and tennis shoes, officials said.

Photographs of the suspects were released to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.brazoriacountycrimestoppers.com. All tipsters remain anonymous.