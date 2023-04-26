Wildlife expert believes culprit behind Madison County cow mutilations is no animal

It’s become a bizarre national mystery, six cows found mutilated in Madison County. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the remains weren’t even scavenged by animals.

The details continue to read like a horror movie script. A 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow found mutilated, an apparent clean cut removing the hide around the cow’s mouth, only on one side. Its tongue completely removed from the body with no blood spill. Except this is a real Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigation and a real mystery for this community.

“What exactly is going on here,” one area resident said.

The sheriff’s office said while investigating the first death, five cows from other locations, pastures and herds were also found mutilated. Expanding the setting of this bizarre story miles down Old San Antonio Rd. from Madison County near Brazos and Robertson County.

So, what or who is the villain of this story? KPRC 2 asked a wildlife expert.

“In your professional opinion do you think this could be an animal,” Sabirah Rayford asked.

“Not at all,” Brian Moss responded.

Moss owns a couple of ranches in the Madisonville area. He is also the owner of AAAC Wildlife Removal. He mentions these strange clues, the grass wasn’t disturbed, there’s no blood spill and no noticeable tracks.

“For everything to be undisturbed the grass around it, no blood shed, that’s not a pack of coyotes that’s not a wild animal at all,” he said.

Another clue, the precision of the cuts.

“They’re not precision hunters,” Moss said. “They are very aggressive, and they want to get the most they can as quickly as they can.”

Could it be a non-human? Say...an extraterrestrial being?

“Stranger things have happened,” Moss responded.

But for now, the ending of this story remains unwritten.

“Very bizarre, I hope they stay away from my place,” he said.

KPRC 2 reached out several times to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation but have yet to hear back. Robertson County did confirm one of the cows died from Pneumonia, but it’s unclear how or why the animal was mutilated.