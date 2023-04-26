Meet future entrepreneur and Alief Early College HS senior Abdulrahman Sadiq

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

Alief Early College High School senior Abdulrahman Sadiq is the fifteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year.

Originally from Nigeria, Sadiq relocated to the Houston area with his family when he was ten years old. In his nomination essay, Sadiq noted that it was difficult for his family to make ends meet. Despite those challenges, Sadiq told KPRC 2 that he always tries “to do better than yesterday.” His positive attitude and work ethic propelled Sadiq to receive the Outstanding Academic Achievement award from Houston Community College, where he is also earning an Associate Degree while attending high school.

Sadiq is a future entrepreneur who placed first in the state of Texas for Supply Chain Management in a Future Business Leaders of America competition. He is currently deciding whether he will attend the University of Southern California or the University of Texas.

Abdulrahman Sadiq, the FIFTEENTH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023!

