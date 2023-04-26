KPRC 2 Investigates: Proposed Bill calls for Ten Commandments to be displayed in all classrooms; Is that constitutional?

In Austin, State Senator Phil King is making his case for passage of a brand new bill that would make it mandatory for a copy of the Ten Commandments to be prom

TEXAS – In Austin, State Senator Phil King is making his case for passage of a brand new Bill that would make it mandatory for a copy of the Ten Commandments to be prominently displayed in every classroom, in every public school in Texas.

The question is, is that constitutional, given the rules regarding the separation of Church and State?

KPRC 2 Investigates asked professor of law Emily Berman at the University of Houston.

”Well, the short answer is... We don’t know. In my opinion, I would say no,” Emily said. “I think the constitution says there should be separation between church and state. And if parents want to send their kids to religious schools, they are free to do that. But when it comes to public schools, that should be an area that is free of religion entirely.”

If this proposed Bill is passed into law, it’s widely believed that the ACLU and many parents of public school students will fight it in court.

We asked ACLU staff lawyer David Donati does he think this proposed Bill violates the constitution.

“Absolutely,” he says.

“The problem with this Bill is that it is a direct intermingling of the state, of public officers, with a very particular religious institution, and that is the purest example of entanglement between Church and State,” Donati said.

Whatever is said about this proposed Bill, it has already been passed by the state Senate.

Brett Harper, a devout Christian, and a working mother who is currently raising eight children says she is praying to God that this Bill will be passed into law.

“I am very excited about this because I think, the Ten Commandments, we’re talking about the Ten Commandments, right? I think the Ten Commandments are a foundation of our civilization. I mean, some people don’t know it’s not right to steal or it’s not right to lie or it’s not right to commit adultery,” Brett said.

Senate Bill 1515 has already passed the state Senate.

It will now go to the House Of Representatives next for their vote.

KPRC 2 Investigates will be following this story until this Bill is either passed or defeated in Austin.