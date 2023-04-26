Houston Rockets introduce the 16th Coach in franchise history

Ime Udoka’s hire comes after the dismissal of Stephen Silas, who the team parted ways with earlier this month.

The Houston Rockets have just introduced the 16th coach in franchise history.

Ime Udoka’s hire comes after the dismissal of Stephen Silas, who the team parted ways with earlier this month.

Udoka, who was the top coaching candidate, was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season for a reported inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

The Rockets investigated the details of Udoka’s suspension and spoke with the NBA, ultimately feeling saying they feel good to proceed with the hire.

Chancellor Johnson, Kelly Iko of the Athletic, and Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 react to the Rockets press conference of Ime Udoka.