Hearing scheduled for Pappas, City of Houston following lawsuit, awarding of controversial Hobby concessions contract

HOUSTON – The dispute at Hobby Airport between the Pappas family and City of Houston is set to continue as a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

This comes after a lawsuit was filed this month over alleged ‘inappropriate contact’ by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office.

That hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. in downtown.

As KPRC 2′s Mario Diaz reported, the Pappas family filed a lawsuit on April 12 after Pappas said the city violated state law as well as city codes. Pappas also said there was inappropriate contact by the Houston mayor’s office during what was a designated “no contact period” in the bidding process.

The move comes just over a month after Houston City Council voted on a new concessions package awarding Areas Group the spaces currently occupied by the Houston-based restaurant company at Hobby Airport.

