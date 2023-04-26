Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over control of self-governing district

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Ga. DeSantis won a commanding 20-point reelection last year, even carrying the longtime Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials alleging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation,” according to a statement from the entertainment giant.

Disney and DeSantis have been embroiled in a feud over Disney World’s self-governing privileges in the Orlando area, which the governor and possible GOP presidential contender has threatened to revoke.

The conflict started when Disney, under former CEO Bob Chapek, criticized the Florida government for a state education law opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. DeSantis signed the bill into law in March 2022.

Read more on NBC News here.