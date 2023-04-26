69º

LIVE

Local News

2 United flights land safety after possibly striking birds during takeoff at Bush Airport

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bush Airport, Flights, United Airlines
2 United Airlines flights possibly struck birds upon takeoff from Bush Airport (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Two separate United Airlines flights made an emergency landing at Bush Airport after both planes possibly struck birds upon takeoff late Tuesday evening.

Officials with Houston Airports said a plane headed to Las Vegas made a safe turnaround after the possible bird strike. That plane landed safely.

Later, officials found out that a second United flight to Santiago, Chile, had to turn back around. Authorities believe that plane also struck a bird.

No injuries were reported on either plane.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email