2 United flights land safety after possibly striking birds during takeoff at Bush Airport

2 United Airlines flights possibly struck birds upon takeoff from Bush Airport

HOUSTON – Two separate United Airlines flights made an emergency landing at Bush Airport after both planes possibly struck birds upon takeoff late Tuesday evening.

Officials with Houston Airports said a plane headed to Las Vegas made a safe turnaround after the possible bird strike. That plane landed safely.

Later, officials found out that a second United flight to Santiago, Chile, had to turn back around. Authorities believe that plane also struck a bird.

No injuries were reported on either plane.

No additional information is available at this time.