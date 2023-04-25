Teen shot in head while driving through Greenspoint neighborhood

Investigation underway after a 17-year-old teen was shot in the head in the Greenspoint neighborhood, police say

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old is in critical condition after Houston police said he was shot in the head while driving through a neighborhood in the Greenspoint area.

It happened in the 800 block of Forest Ivy Lane near Forest Pine Village.

Police said the teen was driving on Forest Ivy Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Monday when, at some point, someone shot him in the head.

The teen then hit a parked vehicle.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital where police say he remains in critical condition.

Details on whether the teen was targeted in the shooting are unclear at this time.

Police say officers do not have information on the suspect at this time or exactly what led to the shooting. However, officers believe the teen drove about 20 feet before hitting the parked car.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD’s Major Assaults Division at 713 308-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.