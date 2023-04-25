76º

Freeway, the sea lion who roamed Southern California’s asphalt arteries, has died

SeaWorld San Diego said the wayward sea lion, spotted far from his natural habitat at least seven times, had from a progressive disease.

Freeway the Sea Lion (SeaWorld San Diego)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Freeway the sea lion couldn’t be stopped. He scoped out eateries near the sea, scooted down a busy urban freeway, and waddled into an urban creek.

In the end, experts at SeaWorld San Diego said, a progressive disease had done enough damage that the park opted to euthanize him to prevent suffering.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share ‘Freeway,’ the rescued sea lion, passed away yesterday — surrounded with love from his devoted care and rescue teams,” the park said Friday on Facebook.

