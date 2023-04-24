Pilot in critical condition after small plane crashes at La Porte Municipal Airport

Emergency crews have responded to the La Porte Municipal Airport Monday morning around 9 a.m. after reports of a small plane crash, according to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management.

LA PORTE, Texas – A pilot was hospitalized following a small plane crash Monday morning at the La Porte Municipal Airport, according to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management.

The crash was reported at 9:50 a.m.

Officials said the single-engine aircraft was approaching the airport when it experienced a mechanical issue and nose-dived into a grassy area, just short of the runway.

La Porte firefighters and EMS responded to the crash shortly after and carried the male pilot out of the wreckage. He was transported via Life Flight in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital downtown. The pilot’s identity has not been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.