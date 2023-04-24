Early voting for Harris County municipal elections starts Monday: Find a polling location

HOUSTON – Early voting for municipal elections in Harris County begins Monday.

A majority of the ballots will have several bond measures ranging from public safety projects to building upgrades.

Early voting runs through May 2, 2023, and Election Day is May 6. According to Harris County Votes, the website of the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office, there are 29 early voting locations.

Voters are required to bring their photo I.D.

Early voting hours are as follows:

April 24, 2023 -- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

April 25, 2023 -- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

April 26, 2023 -- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

April 27, 2023 -- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

April 28, 2023 -- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

April 29, 2023 -- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

April 30, 2023 -- 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

May 1, 2023 -- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

May 2, 2023 -- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information, go to www.harrisvotes.com/Vote-Centers.