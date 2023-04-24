1 hospitalized, 1 remains missing after boat overturns in Sims Bayou in SE Houston

A water rescue was performed Monday morning after reports of an overturned boat in Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Crews responded around 11 a.m. at an area of the bayou located at 4150 Galveston Road.

Officials said one of the passengers had on a life jacket and was rescued. They were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The second passenger did not have a life preserver, according to officials. That person’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area due to high emergency traffic.