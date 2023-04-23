What are those rare, unique clouds hovering over Houston? This is what they’re called.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 viewers looked up to the sky and saw the bumpy-like clouds hovering over Houston Sunday morning, but what ARE they called?

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez said on his Facebook page he was running with his daughter when he spotted the clouds. He says they’re called undulatus asperatus clouds.

“While running with my daughter Sunday, we saw these incredible and rare undulatus asperatus clouds. This was minutes before the rain moved in,” he wrote.

Undulatus Asperatus clouds, or Asperitas clouds are a rare, newly recognized cloud formation, that translates as roughened or agitated clouds, according to the National Weather Service. Although they do appear dark and stormy-like, they usually dissipate without a storm forming.

The cloud feature was initially proposed in 2008 by Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the Cloud Appereciation Society, said the World Meteorological Organization. It later became a recognized term in the 2017 edition of the International Cloud Atlas.

These clouds are common in the U.S. Plains during the morning and midday hours following a thunderstorm.

KPRC 2 viewers shared photos and video of the clouds before rain moved through Houston. Check them out below!

Have photos you want to share? Submit them at Click2Houston.com/Pins and we may use your photo on-air or online!