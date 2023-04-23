59º

Man taken to hospital after being shot inside Walmart in east Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot inside of a Walmart in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The store is at 5655 East Sam Houston Parkway north. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive. The alleged shooter was taken into custody.

There is a second scene at the Walmart gas pumps related to the alleged shooter’s vehicle.

