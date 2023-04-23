Harris County DA running for another term, Texas Black Expo celebrates 20 years, and more on Houston Newsmakers

IN THIS EPISODE:

KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall sat down with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to discuss her future plans and how law enforcement are fighting to protect residents from fentanyl.

Jerome Love, the Texas Black Expo Founder, also talked about how the organization is celebrating their 20th anniversary and how they have helped the community.

District Attorney partnerships and programs making progress

Kim Ogg is on a mission. She says fentanyl is killing too many people, most of them young. One of her solutions is the formed partnership between the Harris County District Attorney’s office and other police agencies to be more aggressive against those associated with bringing the drug into the region.

“We’re looking of course for the cartels that traffic it,” she said.

Law enforcement is also searching for the dealers who distribute these drugs.

The partnership Ogg talks about on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall is unique in that it will focus on bringing criminal charges against those responsible for the overdose deaths from fentanyl and other drugs.

“The investigation is a new tactic of law enforcement in terms of drug enforcement, so they’ve combined homicide investigators and drug investigators in this task force and our legal counsel has that dual experience too, homicide prosecution and drug prosecution.”

Also on this week’s program, Ogg talks about what she says is a 21% slash in backlogged criminal cases and her plans about running for another term as Harris County District Attorney.

Texas Black Expo Founder Jerome Love started his business career the hard way

It started as a vision to help others start successful business careers. Love didn’t want others to start like he did by selling t-shirts out of the back of his car. Now 20 years later, the Texas Black Expo has year-round programs to help aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs.

“We’ve given out grants during Hurricane Harvey,” he said. “During COVID-19 we provided 714,000 meals for families in need through our We All Eat program and $11 million went to the pockets of small business owners.”

As part of the 20th year celebration, NBA Hall of Famer Ervin Magic Johnson is the keynote speaker for the May 19 luncheon. Love said Johnson is the perfect person and business role model for success.

“He did it by investing in our communities, and that’s what we need to do is invest in our communities.,” Love said. “So, I believe he’s the perfect illustration of what can be, and he’s a model for what we’re trying to do.”

Find out more about the Texas Black Expo on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and at this web address.

For more information on this week’s Houston Newsmakers

Website: https://www.harriscountyda.com/

Website: https://texasblackexpo.com/