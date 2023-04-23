60º

Giant dragon animatronic catches fire during Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ show

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Credit: Ryan Laux via Storyful -- A 45-foot prop dragon part of Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ performance caught fire Saturday evening.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 45-foot prop dragon part of Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ performance caught fire Saturday evening.

According to NBC affiliate KNBC, several videos posted on social media showed the incident involved Maleficent the dragon (from the Disney animated movie “Sleeping Beauty”).

Guests were seen ushered away from the area.

On one of the videos, an announcer via PA told visitors that the performance “cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances.”

There were no injuries reported.

Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’, according to KNBC, is a live show featuring a colorful display of water and fireworks.

