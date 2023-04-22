76º

Watch Live: Clear Springs HS baseball team takes on Clear Brook HS ⚾

Looking for something to stream on Saturday?

Looking for something to stream on Saturday? We’ve got you covered with live high school baseball action.

Catch Clear Springs HS take on Clear Brook HS at 2:50 p.m. in the video player above.

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball and softball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

