Neighbor facing charges after ‘unprovoked shooting’ leaves himself, 2 brothers wounded near Katy

Authorities said a neighbor is facing charges after he shot two brothers in an “unprovoked shooting” near Katy early Saturday.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Klafka said Pct. 5 Constable deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 21200 block of Branford Hills Lane near Westgreen Boulevard.

Klafka said a neighbor, possibly suffering from mental health issues, pulled out a gun and shot at two brothers who lived next door, hitting one of them.

The brother of the victim pulled out his gun and engaged in a brief shootout with the neighbor, hitting one another at least twice, Klafka said.

Both brothers were taken to the hospital via Life Flight, while the neighbor was transported by ground. All three are expected to be OK.

Although authorities said the shooting was “unprovoked,” it remains under investigation at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the neighbor is expected to face two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.