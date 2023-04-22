Large amount of narcotics, guns, stolen vehicles seized after search warrant in W. Houston

HOUSTON – A large amount of illegal narcotics, as well as guns and stolen vehicles were recovered after multiple search warrants were executed in west Houston Friday.

It happened in the 9000 block of Rasmus Drive. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, Bomb Squad, K9, and Air Unit assisted DPS and Houston Police with executing the search warrants.

According to Cpt. Marcus A. Kinnard-Bing with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 2,011 kilos of fentanyl, 520 grams of methamphetamine, 1,020 kilos of heroin, along with numerous other narcotics were seized.

38 guns, of which four were stolen, along with 11 stolen vehicles were also seized. Four suspects were also arrested and multiple felony warrants were also issued. $14,720 in cash was also seized.