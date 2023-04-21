78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH TONIGHT: Fulshear HS softball team takes on Foster HS live on KPRC 2+ 🥎

Tags: High School Sports, Sports, Softball, LCISD, Fulshear, Foster, Lamar CISD

We are streaming live high school softball in the KPRC 2+ app Friday evening starting at 5:50 p.m. The Fulshear Chargers will take on the Foster Falcons.

The Fulshear Chargers take on the Foster Falcons in high school softball on 4/21/2023 (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school sports in collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ anytime:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.