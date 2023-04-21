79º

Martin Lawrence receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The comedian and actor was honored in Los Angeles on Thursday surrounded by friends and family.

Claretta Bellamy, NBC NEWS

“What’s up, what’s up, what’s up?” A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that is.

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence was honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Friends and family joined him to celebrate his accomplishments and his legacy.

“I’ve been crying all week,” Lawrence, 58, told ABC News Thursday. “So, you know, I figured if I had my glasses on today then maybe y’all won’t see the tears. But they’re most definitely tears of joy.”

