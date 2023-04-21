Man killed when sign he was working on topples over on him in N. Houston

HOUSTON – Law enforcement are at a scene in north Houston where they said a man died after a large sign he was working on toppled over on him.

The incident happened in the 7800 block of Mount Houston Rd.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at the 7800 blk of Mount Houston Rd. An adult male was doing some work on a large sign when it toppled over on top of him. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ASrSHPhMHE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 21, 2023

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.