Man killed when sign he was working on topples over on him in N. Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston, death, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Ed Gonzalez
Police lights (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Law enforcement are at a scene in north Houston where they said a man died after a large sign he was working on toppled over on him.

The incident happened in the 7800 block of Mount Houston Rd.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

