Firefighters rescue 2 kittens after lightning strike ignites house fire in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – A family is safe after their home was struck by lightning in Conroe, causing it to catch fire Thursday, officials with the Woodlands Fire Department said.

Just before midnight, a lightning strike hit a house on Golden Autumn Place, causing it to go up in flames, the Woodlands Fire Department battalion chief Palmer Buck confirmed.

Buck told KPRC 2 that everybody in the house, except for two kittens, was able to get out before the fire spread. The homeowners, who also have a 5-year-old daughter, then called the fire department for help.

Firefighters arrived at the home and were eventually able to go in, rescue the kittens and return them to the homeowners.

According to the chief, the little girl was inside her room when the lightning struck the home. She then ran downstairs to her parents’ room and within a minute, they smelled smoke and heard the smoke detectors going off, officials said.

The fire was successfully put out by the Woodlands and the Conroe fire departments.

The condition of the kittens is unknown at this time.