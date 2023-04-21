Clear Creek ISD elementary school closed due to stomach bug after more than 130 student, faculty called out sick

A Clear Creek Independent School District campus will be closed Friday after more than 100 students and staff members reportedly had a stomach bug.

The closure is at Hyde Elementary School in League City.

According to a letter emailed to parents, more than 130 faculty and students were reported absent on Thursday because of the illness.

The symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

As a precaution, the school is being closed so crews can deep-clean and disinfect the building.

“In coordination with the Galveston County Health District, they’ve made the recommnedation that we close,” CCISD Communications Director Elaina Polsen said.

The school is expected to reopen for classes on Monday, April 24.