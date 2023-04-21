American Airlines employee dies from ‘accidental’ injuries at Austin airport

FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is pictured on Dec. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – The death of an American Airlines employee at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport remained under investigation by the Austin Police Department, according to KXAN News.

The employee died from his injuries Thursday and determined as accidental by investigators.

APD officers responded to a crash incident at 2 p.m. at the airport for a person with traumatic injuries on the tarmac.

The employee was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge. When officers and EMC arrived, the man was found suffering from injuries in the area where planes park to pick up and drop off passengers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD Vehicular Homicide Unit is investigating the death as accidental, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

AUS issued the following statement about the incident to KXAN News:

“This afternoon AUS was notified that Austin-Travis County EMS responded to an injured airline employee. The incident occured outside of the terminal where aircraft park at their gates. ATCEMS pronounced the employee deceased.

“There are no significant impacts to airport operations at this time. AUS staff are working closely with the airline and emergency services personnel.

“Our thoughts are with this employee and all those impacted by today’s tragic event.”

"